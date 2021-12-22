CM commends Siluk residents for winning cleanest village competition again

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 21 Dec: Chief Minister Pema Khandu commended the people of Siluk village for winning the ‘cleanest village’ competition in East Siang district for the second consecutive term, and on the village being declared a ‘waste-free zone’.

The CM said this while attending the inaugural programme of the Siang River Festival here on Monday, and urged the villagers to develop Siluk as a tourist destination. He also handed over certificates to the villagers who attended the training programme on homestay hospitality conducted by the state’s tourism department.

Regular community cleaning programmes conducted by the Swachh Siluk Abhiyan Mission, led by Nong Borang (Kepang), with strict ban on disposal of plastic and tobacco wastes on the roadsides and open places, besides adoption of unique methods of garbage disposal have ensured cleanliness in the village.

The villagers conduct sanitation activities without any fund or financial help from government or non-government agencies. They use biodegradable wastes for making pit-compost, while the non-biodegradable wastes such as plastic, rubber, etc, are supplied to factories for recycling.

Siluk has also been declared as an open defection-free village as it has attained 100 percent coverage with sanitary toilets under the Swachch Bharat Abhiyan (Rural).