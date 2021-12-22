Trg in natural resources entrepreneurship imparted

RUNNE, 21 Dec: Thirty-one farmers participated in a training programme on ‘Development of entrepreneurship based on natural resources’, organized at Runne village in East Siang district on Tuesday.

The programme was conducted as part of the statewide ‘Arik Abik Lunom’ mobile-based agro advisory services of the College of Horticulture & Forestry here, in collaboration with the union electronics & IT ministry’s Digital India Corporation.

Course director Dr CH Victoria Devi explained “the scopes of entrepreneurship development based on locally available resources,” while course coordinator Dr LD Hatai highlighted “market-led agri-horti enterprises through accessing right information at right time by using the mobile for entrepreneurial development.”

Course coordinators Drs SK Pattanaaik and Punabati Heisnam dwelt on agricultural enterprises which can be started in the village, and Dr Abhinash from the M PI-M4agi Manipur centre stressed on “the importance of digital literacy to provide information on agriculture and allied activities at the people’s fingertips.”