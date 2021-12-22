Illegal timbers seized from Doimara

DOIMARA, 21 Dec: Block-sized sawn timbers along with five bicycles which were used to transport the illegally felled timbers were seized by personnel of the forest and the police departments during a joint operation here recently, under the supervision of Bhalukpong DFO VK Jawal.

The joint team carried out the combing operation from 17-19 December to check illegal logging and transportation of sawn timbers from Arunachal Pradesh to Assam.

During the course of the operation, the timber fellers from across the boundary fled to the Assam side, leaving behind the illegally sawn timbers and their bicycles.

The DFO informed that regular patrolling was also conducted in the vulnerable areas with limited manpower from the forest and the police departments.

“One unit of the 3rd IRBn was stationed at Doimara to assist the personnel of the forest department in regular patrolling and combing operation, but the same has been withdrawn from Doimara with effect from 28 November, 2021, which resulted in encouraging miscreants from across the boundary to indulge in illegal timber activity in Doimara area,” he said.

“Without power supply and mobile connectivity, it is a tough task for the police and forest personnel to coordinate intensive operation activity against the miscreants. Taking into account this situation, a post of circle officer has been created at Doimara. However, it is informed that his service is mostly utilized at district headquarters Bomdila, leaving behind that area without any administrative officer or setup,” the DFO said.

He sought deployment of more forest and police personnel and posting of a regular circle officer in the area to help nab those indulging in such illegal activities.

The DFO further informed that, “in order to handle the sensitive situation in Doimara, the state government has approved establishment of the 4th IRBn headquarters to assist the forest and police personnel.”