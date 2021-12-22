PASIGHAT, 21 Dec: Twenty-nine units of blood were collected during a voluntary blood donation camp organized by the Anggong Society Youth Wing (ASYW) at Bakin Pertin General Hospital (BPGH) here in East Siang district on 21 December.

Speaking on the importance of blood donation, Anggong Society secretary-general Kingman Komut said: “Voluntary blood donors are saviours of mankind, and the best way to express our love for our fellow human beings is to donate blood.”

He said that collected blood cannot generally be kept for use for more than 30 days and this is why organizing monthly blood donation camps would be “more ideal than random blood donations by various compassionate groups.”

Renowned blood donor Aini Taloh and Blood Bank Officer Dr Dilem Modi also shared the idea of organizing monthly blood donation programmes, with support from likeminded CBOs and NGOs, with each volunteer CBO or NGO being allotted a particular month in a year to conduct blood donation camps.

Taloh volunteered to shoulder the responsibility of initiating such a calendar-based programme.

BPGH Joint DHS Dr Talung Tali and Anggong Society president Dr Keni Lego were also present on the occasion.

ASYW president Habu Tali and general secretary Hujing Komut also spoke. (DIPRO)