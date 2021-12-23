4, including IRBn constable arrested for drug peddling

NAHARLAGUN, 22 Dec: The police team here in Naharlagun arrested four people, including an IRBn constable, for their alleged involvement in drug peddling.

On 21 December, an ERSS party led by CT Lindung Tama, CT Likha Akin and CT M Khokung brought three boys to the Naharlagun police station on suspicion of consuming narcotics.

During interrogation, the trio revealed that they had brought drugs from one Sagar Das, a resident of B-Sector in Naharlagun.

As such, the Naharlagun police team, under the direct supervision of SDPO Abhimanyu Poswal, along with Inspector Khiksi Yangfo, Inspector Takhe Tasso, SI Sushant Saurabh Jha, Ct Kanto Samyor, Ct Sandeep Yadav, L/CT Yapi Pale swung into action and arrested the alleged drug peddler Sagar Das.

After his arrest, Das claimed to have purchased the drugs from one Sofirudin Ali and one Asmot Ali, permanent residents of Laluk, Assam, but temporarily residing at the Helipad Colony here.

Both of them were arrested by the police and narcotic substances as well as cash were seized from their possession. They further revealed that they had purchased the drugs from a policeman, who was later identified as Ct Jumkar Lingu of 3rd IRBn. The police recovered and seized narcotics and cash from his possession as well.

During police interrogation, it was revealed that Ct Jumkar Lingu was the kingpin behind the entire operation and he was using his uniform to procure drugs from Assam and sold it to young drug abuse victims of the area through Sofirudin Ali, Asmot Ali and Sagar Das.

A total of 9.35 grams of suspected heroin and Rs 22,900 in cash was seized from this operation.

The constable has been taken to the jail in Jully, and further action will be taken by the commandant of the battalion.

SDPO Naharlagun Abhimanyu Poswal, while stating that the team had done good work, also exhorted that “much work is to be done and no peddler would be allowed to function in the township.”

SP Capital Jimmy Chiram also congratulated the team for its efforts and assured that “no person, irrespective of their position and stature would be spared if they are involved in drug trade.”

He also requested denizens to come forward with information to the local police if they find anybody involved in selling or consuming drugs in the locality to ensure a drug-free Arunachal.