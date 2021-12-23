Man gets 20 years rigorous imprisonment for raping minor

KHONSA, 22 Dec: The Special Court (POCSO) here on Tuesday, has convicted one Achai Wangpan @Michel (26) of Mintong village, Longding under Section 6 of the POCSO Act, for ‘commission of repeated aggravated penetrative sexual assault upon an eight-year-old girl child.’

Achai Wangpan, who has two wives and numerous children from both wives, kept one of his relative’s niece, aged about eight years as babysitter for his children.

During June 2020, he had raped her on several occasions. The child due to fear of the accused did not disclose the matter to anyone and ran away to her own house. But the accused again brought her back, and during the night of 9 January 2021 again raped her when she was sleeping.

The matter came to the knowledge of the wives of the accused and when they protested, the accused assaulted his wives. Thereafter, the matter was informed to the village council of Mintong village and a meeting was conducted.

The village council, as per the Wancho custom, cast out both the accused and the child. Following this, the child’s father lodged an FIR before the Longding PS.

Inspector A Chama took swift action and apprehended the accused and on completion of investigation, submitted the charge sheet.

The Special Court POCSO Judge H Kashyap has expeditiously completed the trial of the case and sentenced convicted accused Achai Wangpan @Michel to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 20 years along with a payment of fine.

The court has also referred the matter to District Legal Services Authority, Longding for providing adequate compensation for rehabilitation of the victim under the Arunachal Pradesh Victim Compensation Scheme. (DIPRO)