Employees seek restoration of GPF

Staff reporter

ITANAGAR, 22 Dec: Reiterating its campaign ‘restore old pension’ the state unit of the National Movement for Old Pension Scheme (NMOPS) on Wednesday demanded for conversion of the New Pension Scheme (NPS) to the previous General Provident Fund (GPF) scheme.

The NMOPS is a federation of central and state government employees and their associations, formed to oppose the NPS of the government of India.

Addressing reporters at the press club, the NMOPS state unit general secretary Doba Ete said that the state government should submit a written representation to the government of India, stating that the state government employees are demanding enrollment in the old GPF scheme and withdrawal from the NPS.

“Employees under the NPS receive very limited benefits compared to the older GPF scheme,” he said, adding: “pension

is the one and only social security provided by the government of India to its employees,” and urged the state government employees to be aware of the NPS flaws.

Ete claimed that the state government has implemented the NPS from 2008 with its notification issued on 17 November, 2017. Whereas, as per notification of the government of India issued on 22 December, 2003, NPS was made mandatory for all new recruits in the central government service. He said that it should be implemented equally for all employees since 2004.

Meanwhile, the state unit of NMOPS president Dakme Abo informed that the state unit had submitted several memoranda and reminders addressed to the chief minister’s office (CMO), but the federation is yet to receive any response from the state government.

On 24 November, 2021, we have served 15 days ultimatum to the state government seeking address of our demands, he added.

He also informed that after several submissions of memorandums and reminders to the CMO on 22 March and 3 May, 2021 respectively, the state unit of NMOPS has decided to go for democratic movements.

Since, January 2004, the central government has imposed a new pension system know as the NPS for the government employees recruited after 31 December, 2003, to replace the old pension scheme.