FOBs conduct progs on AKAM

ITANAGAR, 22 Dec: The Field Outreach Bureaus (FOB) conducted programmes across the state on the Azadi Ka Amrit Mohatsav (AKAM) and Covid-19 vaccination.

The FOB in Tawang, in coordination with the government secondary school in Lhou organized an Integrated Communication & Outreach Programme (ICOP) on the AKAM and India’s remarkable achievement of 100 crore Covid-19 vaccination, at the school premises on Tuesday.

FPO of Tawang FOB, P Tsering highlighted the importance of celebrations of AKAM and the aims and objectives of the ICOP.

Lhou PHC medical officer Dr Sonam Dolma gave a power-point presentation on the importance of Covid-appropriate behavior and benefit of the Covid-19 vaccine. She appealed to the people to get their second dose of Covid vaccine without delay as per their eligibility.

Tawang district NYK youth officer Mohit Rabha recalled freedom fighters, such as Moji Riba and Matmur Jamoh and reminded of their valuable contributions to the society. School headmaster Norbhu Tashi also spoke.

In Tezu, an integrated communication and outreach programme on ‘100 Crore vaccination’ and ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ was conducted at TCM Government Upper Primary School on Wednesday by the Tezu unit of field outreach bureau, bureau of outreach and communication, GoI.

During the programme, resource person Lohit DRCHO in-charge DMO Dr L Lollen urged the participants to take care of personal hygiene and compulsorily complete two doses of vaccination and not to pay attention to “some wrong messages which are going viral on social media.” He further suggested all to follow the SOP issued by the district administration such as proper use of face masks, maintaining social distance and frequent washing of hands.

TCM School Headmaster J Pertin and Tezu head of office, Field Outreach Bureau P Sonowal also spoke.

The field outreach bureau, Bomdila unit, Ministry of I&B, Government of India has organized an integrated communication and outreach programme on Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and Covid-19 vaccination at the multipurpose auditorium hall under Singchung ADC headquarters in West Kameng district.

Resource person and SMO of Singchung PHC, Dr T Droma informed that the Government of India is providing Covid-19 vaccines free of cost to those above the age of 18 years, which are available in the government hospitals. She suggested everybody to take the two doses of the Covid-19 vaccines without fear.

The SMO further suggested that every individual follow social distancing at any gathering, maintain hand hygiene and wear masks to prevent the transmission of the coronavirus.

Speaking on the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, head gaon burah cum chief advisor of the All West Kameng District Indigenous Priest Welfare Association, Dawa Sarai said, “We should live in harmony and respect the ideals of our freedom fighters that have helped made India the largest democracy in the world.”

While encouraging the celebration of India’s 75 years of independence and its glorious historical progress, the head gaon burah called for maintaining the traditions, cultures, languages and customs of the indigenous communities in the state.

He also appealed to all participants to take the free Covid-19 vaccine on time, and asked the gathering to spread the message to all those who are unaware.

Gram Chairperson N Wangmu and FPA, FOB, Bomdila R Kamsha also spoke on the occasion.