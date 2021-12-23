SAD camp held

WANGHOO, 22 Dec: A Sarkar Aapke Dwar (SAD) camp was conducted here on Wednesday under Singchung circle, West Kameng district as part of the ongoing Good Governance Week.

Various services, like issuing of scheduled tribe certificates, permanent residence certificates, income certificate, birth certificate, renewal of arms licenses, distribution of agri/horti tools, subsidized bulb and tube light, new account opening and other government schemes, etc. were provided to the people during the programme. They were also informed about many government and centrally sponsored schemes.

West Kameng Deputy Commissioner in-charge Sang Khandu urged all the HoDs to participate in the SAD camp by bringing all their facilities at the doorstep of the public.

The camp was held under the supervision of Sinchung ADC in-charge Asan Kri.

Singchung ZPM Rekha Murphew, HoDs and PRI leaders also attended the camp. (DIPRO)