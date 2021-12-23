National Mathematics Day held

ITANAGAR, 22 Dec: The National Mathematics Day 2021 was observed at the Arunachal Pradesh Science Centre here on Wednesday.

The National Mathematics Day is observed every year to mark the birth anniversary of Indian Mathematics genius, Srinivasa Ramanujan. This is his 134th birth anniversary.

In his welcome address, Director cum Member Secretary of the Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Science & Technology, C D Mungyak called upon the students and teachers to “pull interest towards mathematics as mathematics is the base of emerging technology like computer science, robotics, IOT, artificial intelligence and machine learning, which is the need of the hour.”

“Our new education policy also emphasizes on creating interest towards mathematics so that new talents will come up in the future for an Atmanirbhar Bharat,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Dera Natung Government College, Itanagar, Mathematics HoD, Dr KK Rai highlighted the work of Ramanujan and his contribution to the world of mathematics. He also elaborated on Vedic mathematics.

Resource person and Rajiv Gandhi University’s Department of Mathematics Assistant Prof Dakjum Eshi Kri spoke about the career opportunities in mathematics.

A total of 75 students from different schools of the Itanagar Capital Region participated in the programme and took part in various events, such as drawing competition and multiple-choice question competition for junior and senior levels.

The programme was organised by the Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Science & Technology under the Department of Science & Technology and supported by NCSTC, Department of Science &Technology, Government of India.