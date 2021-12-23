Training on cyber forensics for state police underway

ITANAGAR, 22 Dec: A three-day beginner level training on cyber forensics for Arunachal Pradesh Police (APP), jointly organized by the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), Itanagar and Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC), Kolkata, an autonomous scientific society under the administrative control of the ministry of electronics & information technology (MeitY), GoI began at the NIELIT here on Wednesday.

The training is sponsored by MeitY under project `Development of Cyber Forensic Training-cum Investigation Labs in North-Eastern States and Cloud based Centralized Cyber Forensics Lab Infrastructures,’ which is being implemented by CDAC, Kolkata and NIELIT, Kohima.

In his inaugural speech, SP Crime/SIT, PHQ Itanagar Rohit Rajbir Singh emphasized the importance of digital evidence analysis for investigation and prosecution. He stressed on the need for providing adequate training to the police personnel for attaching digital evidence to charge sheets and empowering the law enforcement agencies with the appropriate knowledge and tools.

CDAC, Kolkata Associate Director and Project Chief Investigator Asok Bandyopadhyay in his address described the importance of the MeitY sponsored cyber forensic project, especially in the context of the NE states.

Earlier, NIELIT Itanagar Centre Director in-charge SK Singh informed about the training activities of NIELIT Itanagar Centre and its extension centres at Pasighat and Tezu and briefed about the three-day training on cyber forensics.

A team comprising of experts from CDAC, Kolkata and NIELIT, Itanagar are providing training sessions and hands-on training on the tools and technologies for cyber forensics.