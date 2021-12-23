Society felicitates Amo

AALO, 22 Dec: Commandant of 2nd APP Bn, Tumme Amo was felicitated by the Paktu Amo Welfare Society (PAWS) at Kombo Tarsu Mobuk village on Wednesday on his recent induction in the Indian Police Service and for being honoured with the President’s Police Medal and Governor’s Gold Medal for his meritorious service for more than two decades.

Speaking on the occasion, Industries Minister Tumke Bagra, MLAs Nyamar Karbak and Kento Jini, former minister Jarkar Gamlin, Kombo ZPM Momar Lollen, mentor teachers Kartum Lomi and Henkir Lollen said that the feats achieved by Tumme Amo will stand as a glaring example for the young generation. They urged the teachers and parents to play key roles in shaping the future of the upcoming generation.

Amo attributed his success to his parents, teachers and well wishers from the society.

Amo had a brilliant academic career right from his school days. He had topped the APPS exam conducted in 1994 and was posted as DSP at Seppa in 1995. He was ranked first in all trainings in the police academy and awarded the 50th Year Independence Award as DSP. (DIPRO)