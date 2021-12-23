Natung highlights Arunachal’s climate change and mitigation efforts

Sustainable Environment and Energy Summit

NEW DELHI, 22 Dec: The 3rd Sustainable Environment and Energy Summit was inaugurated at the national capital on Wednesday, with Arunachal Pradesh as the state knowledge partner for the event.

The summit is an initiative of the Social Responsibility Council (SRC), a Delhi-based think tank, on sustainable development.

State Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, WRD, Sports and Youth Affairs, Mama Natung, who inaugurated the programme, highlighted the importance of Arunachal Pradesh in the efforts of climate change adaptation and mitigation. He mentioned that the state has the highest carbon stock in the country and is a biodiversity hotspot. He also highlighted the recent initiatives taken by the state in this field in the form of the Pakke Declaration and the Airgun/Gun Surrender Abhiyan.

“On the lines of the concept of ‘Panchamrit’ propounded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the COP 26 of UNFCCC, Arunachal Pradesh has adopted the ‘Panch Dharas’ or five thematic areas in the Pakke Declaration

to focus on climate change,” he informed, and spoke on how the cause of wildlife preservation has been spearheaded by the state through the Air Gun/Gun Surrender Abhiyan, where over 2000 air guns and guns have been voluntarily surrendered by the people of the state.

The Minister further invited the CSR to hold similar summits in Arunachal Pradesh.

Delivering the keynote address at the inaugural session of the summit, former Chairman of National Green Tribunal (NGT) Justice Svatanter Kumar highlighted the golden triangle of environmental conservation that has been prescribed by the Constitution of India.

“The triangle is composed of the trio of the Directive Principles of State Policy, Fundamental Duties and Article 21 of the Constitution where specific focus has been given on sustainable management of the environment,” he informed.

The event was attended by noted environmentalists, social workers, academicians, members of the judiciary, officers of the department of environment, forest and climate change Arunachal Pradesh, DRC Delhi Sangeet Dubey, Chairman of Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) Vinay Kumar Saxena, and members of think tanks.