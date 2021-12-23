Founder member of TLWS Taba Tahi passes away

ITANAGAR, 22 Dec: One of the most prominent names of the Nyishi community hailing from Rakap Panchayat under Sangdupota circle of Papum Pare district, Taba Tahi passed away on Wednesday after battling a serious ailment for the last several days.

A founder member of the Tebw Lappa Welfare Society (TLWS), late Tahi was born in the year 1962.

Although Tahi had only passed class VIII, he held various posts during his lifetime and contributed

immensely to the development of Sangdupota region. He left his job as assistant sub-inspector of Arunachal Pradesh Police (APP) in 1985 and joined politics to serve the people.

Tahi started his political career as Gram Panchayat Member under Jote Panchayat from 1986 to 1990. Later he became an Anchal Samiti Member under Jote Panchayat from 1992 to 2000. He also held various posts in the Congress and BJP within Papum Pare district.

Of all, his single most important contribution for the state was his decision to donate land for the establishment of the Film and Television Institute (Jollang-Rakap) and NIT-Arunachal Pradesh at Jote. A visionary man, he was instrumental in the establishment of these two institutions. The establishment of these institutions has completely changed the face of the entire Sangdupota circle.

Tahi was a social reformer and also an expert in the local customs of the Nyishi community.

His last rites will be performed on Friday at his native village Depra under Rakap Panchayat of Sangdupota circle.