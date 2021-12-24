CRPF installs solar streetlights

HUKAN, 23 Dec: The 36 Bn CRPF under its civic action programme on Thursday installed solar streetlights in Hukan village in Tirap district.

Responding to a public memorandum submitted by GPC Wangnok Sumpa, 36 Bn CRPF Commandant Pawan Kumar Singh assured to construct separate toilets for males and females at the playground, erect fencing around the playground, construct a waiting shed, renovate the community hall and provide sports materials next year.

The commandant appealed to the youths of Tirap to shun “anti-element activities,” including drugs and kaani addiction and unlawful activities. He asked the youths to channel their energy in positive ways.

Singh also spoke about the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, and asked the people to get vaccinated against Covid-19. (DIPRO)