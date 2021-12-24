Nat’l Farmers’ Day celebrated

TAJI-PARAM, 23 Dec: The Upper Subansiri Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) celebrated National Farmers’ Day (Kisan Diwas) at Taji-Param village on 23 December, marking the birth anniversary of former prime minister and farmer leader Chaudhary Charan Singh.

Themed ‘Uttam kheti, unnat kisan’, the celebration saw the participation of 30 farmers.

The programme featured a kisan mela, a training programme on ‘waste to wealth’, composting, etc, screening of a film on agriculture technologies for waste management, and felicitation of farmers and groups for their exemplary cleanliness initiatives.

In Leparada district, 560 farmers along with members of local SHGs participated in the celebration organized at Gori by the West Siang KVK and Basar-based ICAR state centre. The event, which was inaugurated by Basar MLA Gokar Basar, featured 32 exhibition stalls set up by SHGs and the agriculture and allied departments.

In Longding district, the Longding battalion of the Assam Rifles celebrated the day in collaboration with the Wancho Farmers Welfare Association.

The event featured awareness generation on agriculture-based schemes, scientific and modern techniques of farming, and exhibition of indigenous Wancho farm products and agricultural equipment.

Kanubari MLA Gabriel D Wangsu also attended the programme. (With DIPRO input)