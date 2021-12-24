Foundation for Ruksin urban town laid

[ Prafulla Kaman ]

RUKSIN, 23 Dec: Town Planning & Urban Local Bodies Director Likha Suraj on Thursday laid the foundation stone of Ruksin urban town in East Siang district, which was notified along with three other towns in March this year.

Addressing a public gathering at the Ruksin ADC office premises, Suraj said that “development is a continuous process that nobody can stop.” He said that the declaration of Ruksin ADC headquarters as an urban town is a sign of development for the local people.

“The urban development policies for the state were formulated only after the municipal bodies were constituted,” he said, and stressed on preparing comprehensive plans for the development of urban towns in the state.

Urban Development & Housing (UD&H) Chief Engineer Taring Darang explained the criteria required for declaration of urban townships, and said that “developmental efforts in the urban areas may be hindered due to lack of available land within the notified areas.”

He assured to accord priority to the development of Ruksin town, besides posting sufficient staff in the department office. He further assured to form a “Ruksin planning authority to make proper planning on disposal of solid waste, utilization of resources and providing basic urban amenities.”

Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering expressed hope that the residents of Ruksin headquarters and adjoining areas would benefit from the urban development schemes as the panchayat and rural development department grants limited funds. He urged the ZPMs of the area to take up urban development issues with the officials concerned.

Earlier, Ruksin-II ZPM Anung Gammeng asked the urban development officials to turn Ruksin headquarters into a full-fledged urban town. She informed the officials that she has donated a plot measuring 800 sq mtrs at Rayang to be used as a dumping ground.

Another Ruksin-II ZPM, Aruni Jamoh sought early formation of a local urban body for Ruksin to monitor the construction activities sanctioned under the urban development schemes.

Among others, Assistant Town Planner Tani Taloh, UD&H EE P Thunggon, Ruksin ADC Tajing Jonnom, panchayat members and GBs were present on the occasion.

The notified urban town in Ruksin covers a 6.14 square metre area, including various settlements, such as government offices, residential colonies, schools, a power house and a petrol pump.