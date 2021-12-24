Khandu promises digital connectivity in Hawai

HAWAI, 23 Dec: “When I come visiting next time, it will be along with digital connectivity,” promised Chief Minister Pema Khandu before leaving Hawai, the headquarters of Anjaw district, on Thursday.

Addressing a public function here on Thursday morning, Khandu acknowledged the need for mobile connectivity in the remote district, which shares borders with Tibet-China, and endorsed the request for the same made by public leaders, organizations and villagers alike.

“I understand the need of digital connectivity in today’s world, especially in an area where road connectivity is difficult and time taking. I promise I will bring along digital connectivity in my next visit, which I assure will be soon,” he said.

The CM observed that the people of the district, who live in a difficult but productive region and are very hardworking, can benefit from digital connectivity, which has emerged as one of the best marketing platforms in the commercial world.

He assured the border district that it would get its share of 4G towers from the 980 sanctioned by the central government.

“Tender for installation of these 4G towers has been bagged by Airtel and the company will soon start work on the ground,” Khandu informed.

Underscoring the state government’s concern for the development of the district, the chief minister said that “a special scheme of model village” has been recently launched with the aim of developing selected border villages with all facilities by dovetailing various central and state government schemes.

“The scheme will be implemented in a larger extent in coming years, but as of yet we have selected only three villages under it. You may be pleased to know that all the three villages are in Anjaw. These are Kaho, Musai and Kibithoo,” he said.

Khandu, who travelled by road from Hayuliang to Hawai on Wednesday, expressed satisfaction over the progress of the road project being executed by the NHIDCL, which, he informed, has assured to complete the Hayuliang-Hawai part of the road by March next year.

The CM, however, expressed concern over the slow pace of work on the Tidding-Hayuliang portion of the Trans-Arunachal Highway project.

“I have been informed of some issues related to land compensation. I assure that these issues will be resolved soon, and I will personally monitor its progress continuously,” Khandu said.

He further informed that the double-lane road from Hawai to Kibithoo will be executed by the Border Roads Organization, and appealed to the people not to put unnecessary hurdles in its construction in the name of land compensation.

Khandu said that, once road connectivity is in place, Anjaw could be on its way to become one of the hottest tourist destinations of the country.

“Road connectivity along with digital connectivity can change the very face of Anjaw and enrich the people here both economically and physically. So please help in its construction by not becoming impediments,” he said.

The CM also inaugurated the government higher secondary school, the office of the urban development executive engineer, a children’s park, and the memorial of former chief minister late Kalikho Pul, who hailed from Hawai.

Khandu also visited the under-construction JNV in the morning. On Wednesday, he inaugurated the ADC office and the guesthouse in Hayuliang.

Arunachal East MP Tapir Gao, local legislator Dasanglu Pul, Dirang MLA Phurpa Tsering, Anini MLA Mopi Mihu, Mining Corporation Chairman Dr Mohesh Chai and others accompanied the chief minister. (CM’s PR Cell)