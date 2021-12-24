L/Subansiri karate team bags 13 medals in state level c’ship

ITANAGAR, 23 Dec: The Lower Subansiri Amateur Karate Do Association’s (LSAKA) team hauled a total of four gold, four silver and five bronze medals in the recently concluded State Level Karate Championship organized by the Arunachal Pradesh Amateur Karate Do Association at Siddharta Hall here.

The winners in Kumite are Toko Taram, Pei Dodum, Pei Kapa and Margang Achung (gold), Tana Bate, Toko Taram and Ajay Rotom (silver), and Pei Kapa, Pei Tania, Likha Toko and Dugi Rubi (bronze).

In Kata, Ajay Rotom won the silver medal.

Team Lower Subansiri was also the overall runner-up of the championship.

Sensei Dugi Teli and Pei Dodum were the team’s manager and coach, respectively.

On Thursday, LSAKA president Dugi Teli and general secretary Pei Dodum felicitated the karatekas for their outstanding performance.