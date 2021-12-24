Training prog on small millets held

SIKKO, 23 Dec: Fifty-five farmers benefitted from a training programme on ‘Production technologies and health benefits of small millets and production technologies of small millets in Arunachal Pradesh’, organized by Pasighat (East Siang)-based College of Agriculture at Sikko village in Upper Siang district on Thursday.

During the programme, Agronomy Professor Dr SK Bandyopadhaya, Fruit Science Assistant Professor N Devachandra and Agronomy Assistant Professor Dr Pavankumar Goudar delivered lectures on cultivation, scope and health benefits of millets; processing technologies and mechanization of millets; and the concept of promoting FPOs.

The villagers were advised to cultivate millets commercially. Eighty kgs of seeds and 700 kgs of fertilizers were distributed among the farmers.

