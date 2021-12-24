APSCS&T celebrates Vigyan Utsav

ITANAGAR, 23 Dec: The Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Science & Technology (APSCS&T) celebrated Vigyan Utsav, with the theme ‘Indigenous technologies’, as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav here on Thursday.

The union science & technology department and the state S&T councils are showcasing the science, technology and innovation ecosystem in the states and union territories through the yearlong Vigyan Utsav programme. The festival was inaugurated by union MoS for Science & Technology Dr Jitendra Singh in September this year.

Speaking on the topic, ‘Harnessing indigenous technological knowledge for sustainable development’, North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda & Folk Medicine Research Director Dr Robindra Teron highlighted the research activities being carried out by the institute to preserve and upgrade the indigenous technologies and knowledge system (agriculture and irrigation practice) “by integrating with modern technology.”

Rajiv Gandhi University’s Botany Professor Hui Tag spoke on the topic, ‘An overview of indigenous technology in Arunachal Pradesh’ and highlighted the need for “scientific intervention in indigenous technology and knowledge.”

APSCS&T Project Director (DBT) Dr Debajit Mahanta and Kimin-based DBT scientists Drs Joram Aku and Pompi Das highlighted “the process of scientific analysis and value addition of traditional alcoholic beverage done at the DBT, APSCS&T, CoE, BSD, Kimin.”

Naharlagun-based NEIST’s principal scientist Dr Chandan Tamuly spoke on “the process of scientific analysis and value addition of traditional food and medicinal plants, and their importance in treatment of various diseases.”

In his presentation on ‘Indigenous technologies of Arunachal Pradesh’, State Forest Research Institute soil scientist Dr RK Taj exhibited “river fish harvesting technology (shep), indigenous armour (satam-cum-narah), helmet (bopia) and technology used for producing fire made from tashe tuber, resin, etc.”

Local entrepreneurs Tarh Sonam and Yurom Nilo made a presentation on the traditional methods of making ornaments, daos, etc, from metallic alloy.

Several participants from Arunachal Pradesh and other states joined the programme virtually.