MLA inaugurates village

AALO, 23 Dec: Aalo East MLA Kento Jini inaugurated Kombo Pipak village in Kombo circle of West Siang district on Thursday.

This is the eighth village carved out of Kombo village and the 13th new village created and inaugurated by the MLA in his constituency.

Jini also unveiled the statue of late Kibe Ado, a pre-independence era HGB of Kombo village.

The MLA said that all-out effort would be made to develop the new village, and assured to look into a three-point memorandum submitted by the villagers.

Deputy Commissioner Penga Tato, who accompanied the MLA, commended the land donor, Bejum Ado, while inauguration ceremony organizing chairman Kidd Lollen spelt out the activities carried out by the villagers and the problems faced by them.

Landowner Ado said that he has donated the land for the village in memory of his late father Kibe Ado. (DIPRO)