CRPF installs solar streetlights

KHONSA, 24 Dec: The 36 Bn CRPF here under its civic action programme installed and dedicated to the people solar streetlights along the Khonsa-Lapnan road in Tirap district in a function on Friday, in the presence of Khonsa East MLA Wanglam Sawin.

“The solar streetlights will highly benefit the local villagers as they will prevent road accidents at night, promote security, and help in reducing the crime rate, robbery and other mischievous activities on roads,” 36 Bn CRPF Commandant Pawan Kumar Singh said.

Sawin lauded the battalion and said that “an alternative source of electricity, such as solar lights, is high on demand of local tribal people as there is huge electricity problem in the region. Solar lamps being clean, pollution-free source of light will go a long way in fulfilling the basic needs of the poor villagers.”

Among others, 36 Bn CRPF Deputy Commandant MS Yadav, GB K Chimyang, Lapnan Youth president Bamin Chimyang and Khonsa ZPM Wanghong Panka attended the function. (DIPRO)