Achieve SDGs through calculated approaches, says advisor

AALO, 24 Dec: Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) advisor to the state government, Anindo Mazumdar called upon the implementing agencies to do their best and “give all advisory inputs for achieving the goals through calculated approaches.”

During an interactive session on the 17 development goals with the heads of offices at the DC’s conference hall here in West Siang district on Friday, Mazumdar said that the NITI Aayog has been entrusted with the task of “looking after all SDGs with scoring system for each performing district, but the score alone is not the end unless targets are set for ameliorating the conditions of human life.”

Mazumdar, however, said that “development should not dislodge ecology and environment, which too are essential for mankind and posterity.”

West Siang DC Penga Tato assured the advisor that the SDG programmes would be “taken to their logical direction.”

DPO Marjum Karga and heads of offices made presentations on various target gaps in implementing developmental programmes. (DIPRO)