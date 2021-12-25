Hospitality, tourism course concludes

AALO, 24 Dec: The month-long hospitality and adventure tourism course conducted by the military station here in West Siang district concluded on 23 December.

5 Infantry Brigade Commander Brigadier Puneet Sharma felicitated the participants and encouraged them to “exploit the skills and intricacies of hospitality and adventure tourism sector taught during the course and tap the tourism potential of the state.”

The participants underwent training in paragliding, rafting, mountain terrain biking and trekking, besides learning the nuances of the hospitality and hotel industry, during the course.

District Tourism Officer T Kopak was also present at the closing ceremony. (DIPRO)