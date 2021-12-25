Nat’l Consumer Rights Day observed

TENGA, 24 Dec: The West Kameng legal metrology & consumer affairs (LMCA) department observed the National Consumer Rights Day by organizing a programme here on Friday.

Addressing the participants, bazaar secretary Tenzin Glow said, “We being the consumers should follow the dos and don’ts for our own benefits and rights. We should not ignore anything considering as petty. Such act will encourage shopkeepers and traders for malpractices.”

EAC Asankri said, “Shopkeepers and traders should develop a healthy relationship with consumers to build goodwill. If a shopkeeper cheats a consumer once, he is in fact losing his or her consumer forever.”

Earlier, LMCA Assistant Controller Tasso Gurro highlighted the right to safety, the right to be informed, the right to choose, the right to be heard, the right to seek redress, and the right to consumer education.

The All India Consumer Council’s state unit president Sambu Siongju and the Consumers Rights Organization’s West Kameng district president Ayu Sorisow also spoke. (DIPRO)