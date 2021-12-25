Paragliding training underway

LUMDUNG, 24 Dec: The Paragliding Association of Arunachal Pradesh (PGAAP) is organizing a 15-day paragliding training programme since 23 December here in East Kameng district.

Deputy Commissioner (in-charge) Ashok Tajo inaugurated the training programme in the presence of District Tourism Officer (DTO) Taluk Sonam. The DC lauded PGAAP chairman Vijay Sonam “for doing spadework in the paragliding sports for the development of state and nation as a whole.”

He said that East Kameng can be turned into an adventure tourism hub by hosting events like river rafting, mountaineering, rock climbing, paragliding, and such.

The DTO informed that the tourism department has so far distributed 21 gliders under the Chief Minister Paryatan Vikas Yojana to unemployed youths of the state “for self-employment.”

The PGAAP chairman informed that the course is being sponsored by the sports & youth affairs department.

“The number of female pilots is also rapidly increasing every year,” he said.