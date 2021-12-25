SAD camps organized

RHO, 24 Dec: Twenty-nine government departments provided their services to the public of Rho, Jangda and nearby villages during a Sarkar Aapke Dwar (SAD) camp organized here in Tawang district on Friday.

Besides the services provided by other departments, the district’s education department handed over a computer set and sports materials to the primary school here, and the agriculture department provided free vegetable seeds to the farmers of Rho and Jangda villages.

In West Kameng district, villagers from Morshing, Domkho and Sanglem benefitted from a SAD camp organized at Morshing village by the district administration. Twenty-two government departments provided their services to the public.

Deputy Commissioner (in-charge) Sang Khandu distributed agricultural tools to the villagers and solar flashlights to the GBs. (With DIPRO input)