KIO NE zone karate c’ship postponed due to Covid-19

ITANAGAR, 26 Dec: The KIO Northeast zone karate championship, which was scheduled to be held in Nagaon in Assam on 27 and 28 December, has been postponed due to Covid-19.

The championship was postponed two days prior to the scheduled date due to the Covid-19 situation in the host district/state, said Arunachal Pradesh Amateur Karate Do Association (APAKA) president Yarda Niki.

The state had fielded 120 players for the championship and the team was scheduled to leave for Assam on Sunday, he said.

The championship has been shifted to Imphal, Manipur, and will be held in January next year, the APAKA president said.