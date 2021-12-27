QFs line-up of Subroto Cup and School Games Football Tournament complete

TEZU, 26 Dec: The quarterfinals line-up of the 9th U-17 State Level Subroto Cup and School Games Football Tournament was completed on Sunday.

Anjaw, Papum Pare, Siang, East Kameng, Kurung Kumey, West Siang, Upper Siang and East Siang are the eight teams remaining in the race for the top honour, District Sports Officer BC Das said in a release.

All the quarterfinal matches will be played on Monday.

Anjaw will take on Papum Pare in the first quarterfinal, while Siang will clash with East Kameng in the second quarterfinal.

Kurung Kumey will play against West Siang in the third quarterfinal, before Upper Siang takes on East Siang in the fourth quarterfinal, Das, who is also the organizing committee secretary, said.

On Sunday, five matches were played.

The first match of the day was played between Dibang Valley and Namsai, and the match was won by Dibang Valley 6-0. In the second match, West Siang defeated Shi-Yomi 3-2 at the jubilee ground. At the IGGC ground, East Siang beat Leparada 4-0, while Longding defeated Capital Complex 2-1.

The match played between Lower Dibang Valley and East Kameng ended in a goalless draw.

Match results:

Saturday: Siang beat Dibang Valley 4-3, Leparada drew 1-1 with Lower Subansiri, Anjaw beat West Kameng 2-0, Papum Pare beat Kra Daadi 2-0. Lower Siang drew 1-1 with West Siang, Kurung Kumey beat Capital Complex 2-0, Lohit lost 0-1 to East Kameng.