Health camp under MMRKK organized

NGOMDIR, 26 Dec: Altogether 264 patients from Ngomdir, Beye S and Doji villages benefitted from a ‘mega health camp’ organized at Ngomdir village by the West Siang District Health Society on 24 December under the Mukhya Mantri Rogi Kalyan Kosh (MMRKK).

Aalo East MLA Kento Jini, who inaugurated the camp, urged all to avail the benefits of the government’s health schemes like the Chief Minister Arogya Arunachal Yojana, under which financial assistance is offered to the poor and needy tribal people of the state for availing quality medical care.

DMO Dr Dubom Bagra informed that “such health camps will be organized targeting cluster of villages to facilitate health needs of the poor and needy patients at their doorsteps.”

Along with the health department, the Indian Army, ZPM Kenpi Basar and her team, GBs and NGOs facilitated the health camp, during which patients were treated, spectacles and medicines were distributed, and ultrasound tests and laboratory tests were conducted for free. (DIPRO)