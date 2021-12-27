Si-Niong Putv lift Central Si-Donyi Football Championship Trophy Tara Nalo

Yanga Bayor Tamin winners in men’s and women’s archery competitions

DAPORIJO, 26 Dec: Si-Niong Putv lifted the Central Si-Donyi Festival Football Championship Trophy, 2022, defeating Sinyik Brothers 2-0 in the final played at the Rijo stadium here in Upper Subansiri district on 25 December.

Tarh Dollu of the champion team was declared the best player, while the award for the emerging player was won by Marlik Duchok.

The award for the best goalkeeper and the highest scorer went to Bingam Rebi and Karling Paffa, respectively.

Golden Academy FC won the ‘best disciplined team’ award.

Earlier, MLA Taniya Soki advised the players to “play the game professionally to get opportunity to participate in the state level tournaments and represent the state.”

Soki said that Upper Subansiri was known for sports in the past and were the champion in volleyball at the state level on many occasions. He urged the youths to “come forward and revive the past glory by pursuing sports professionally.”

Central Si-Donyi Festival Celebration Committee chairman Dosh Dasi also appealed to the teams to play the game in a friendly manner, upholding the sanctity of Si-Donyi.

He informed that the Si-Donyi priest will arrive here on 3 January, instead of 4 January.

More than 5,000 spectators, including Tagin Cultural Society (TCS) president Larji Rigia, its secretary-general Lardik Kare and officials of the TCS, besides Nilling ZPM Takam Rikung and GHSS Daporojo Vice Principal Noye Kurdu witnessed the final match.

A traditional archery competition was also organized at the Rijo stadium on Sunday.

Tara Nalo and Takap Sorum won the first prize and the second prize, respectively in the men’s category, while in the women’s category, Yanga Bayor Tamin and Ania Negia won the first prize and the second prize, respectively.

The winners and runners-up were awarded cash prizes and trophies.

Forty-seven men and 17 women participated in the event.