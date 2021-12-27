Thousands take part in Dangoriya Baba Puja

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 26 Dec: Thousands of devotees from Arunachal and various other states took part in the annual Dangoriya Baba Puja at the historic Dangoriya Mandir here in East Siang district on Saturday.

Besides the puja, demonstration of Rajyoga meditation by members of the Iswariya Brahma Kumaris Biswa Vidyalaya Institute and a ‘food mela’ were the main attractions.

Every year, devotees from Bihar, Odisha and Punjab come to the Dangoriya Mandir to take part in the puja.

The East Siang district administration had opened four special counters to issue inner line permits to the tourists and devotees.