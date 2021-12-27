BJYM observes Good Governance Day with seminar

ITANAGAR, 26 Dec: The state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) organized a seminar on Good Governance Day at the DK Convention Hall here on Sunday to create awareness among the citizens of the state about the duties and responsibilities of the government.

Good Governance Day (25 December) marks the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Addressing the seminar, advisor to CM Dr Tangor Tapak spoke about Vajpayee and his political career. He informed that “Vajpayee was one of the favourite leaders of the nation and also a founder leader of the BJP, and was instrumental in the economic growth of the country.”

Dr Tapak also highlighted the schemes and policies implemented by the Modi government for the betterment of the people.

Khreeda Bharati state president Takam Tagung spoke about the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and appealed to all the citizens to “create awareness on cleanliness and ensure hygiene across the state.”

As part of the seminar, the ICICI Bank manager spoke on the importance of digital payment and digital transactions. He informed that digital payment is “the new way to check black money, and it is important to promote and encourage digital payment in the country.”

Around 170 youths from Papum Pare and the Itanagar Capital Region took part in the seminar, which was also attended by state BJYM president Ram Tajo, BJYM national secretary (in charge of Arunachal Pradesh) Aruna Jyoti Hazarika, and others.