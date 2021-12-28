Anjaw, W/Siang, E/Kameng, E/Siang reach semis

TEZU, 27 Dec: Anjaw, West Siang, East Kameng and East Siang reached the semifinals of the 9th U-17 Boys’ State Level Subroto Cup and School Games Football Tournament.

Anjaw beat Papum Pare by a solitary goal in the first quarterfinal, while West Siang prevailed 2-0 over Kurung Kumey in the second quarterfinal played at the jubilee ground here in Lohit district on Monday.

East Kameng edged past Siang by 3-2 goals in a highly contested match at the IGGC ground to book their semifinal berth.

In the fourth quarterfinal, East Siang beat Upper Siang 4-3 to complete the semifinals line-up.

Anjaw will take on West Siang in the first semifinal at 9 am on Tuesday, while East Kameng will lock horns with East Siang in the second semifinal at 10:30 am on the same day, according to the organizing committee.