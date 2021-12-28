Tribal festivals are part of the tribal legacy

[ Bengia Ajum ]

Come January, the traditional tribal festival season starts in the state with the celebration of Si-Donyi, the festival of the Tagin tribe, marking the beginning. Festivals like Nyokum, Mopin, Dree and several others follow Si-Donyi. It is usually observed that, around this time, a few fringes of Christian groups try to stop the tribal people from attending these traditional festivals, citing religious beliefs. This often leads to acrimony and creates unnecessary religious tension in the state. It is cited to be one of the reasons for the growing rift between Christian believers and indigenous faith followers in the state.

Attempts to stop tribesmen and women from attending traditional tribal festivals started when Christian missionaries spread their wings in the state.

Initially, they were successful and many tribal people completely stopped attending the tribe-based festivals. However, over the years, due to self-realization, a majority of churchgoers have opposed the dictates of ignorant preachers and have started returning to attending these festivals and being part of the celebrations. But still, it is seen that some fringe groups and their ignorant preachers try to stop the Christian believers from attending the traditional tribe-based festivals like Nyokum, Solung, Mopin, etc. This should be resisted. The Christian groups in the state need to introspect in this regard. Culture, tradition, customs and religions can easily coexist.

The ignorant preachers should learn something from states like Kerala and Nagaland. The southern state of Kerala has one of the highest Christian populations in the country, and Christianity first started in Kerala in the 6th century AD. However, Kerala’s Christians proudly identify themselves as Malayali and celebrate Onam festival with much fanfare. No one refuses to celebrate Onam citing religious beliefs.

Here in Arunachal too, the Christian believers mostly continue to follow the age-old tribal customs and traditions in their day-to-day life. So, why create unnecessary controversy over traditional tribal festivals? Why create needless controversy which only harms the society in the long run?

It is not mandatory to attend these festivals. One does not become any less of a Nyishi or any less of an Adi by not attending Nyokum or Solung festival. No one has a monopoly over these festivals and people can celebrate as per their own wishes. But forcing people to stop attending festivals by scaring them, using religion, is absolutely wrong. The preachers who indulge in such acts are doing an immense disservice to the tribal people. Remember, in Arunachal, people identify themselves by clan and tribe. Therefore, if one does not have proper knowledge of the traditional tribal festivals, how can they pass on the knowledge to the coming generation? Keep religious beliefs on one side and proudly start attending the festivals. Attending these tribal festivals will only culturally enrich the person.