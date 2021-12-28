Gao launches Lisu-English dictionary app 

ITANAGAR, 27 Dec: Lok Sabha member Tapir Gao virtually launched a Lisu-English and English-Lisu dictionary app on Monday.

Compiled and created by Avia and Jibiye Ngwazah, the dictionary has some 20,000 definitions and over 5,500 entries, and is available on Google Play Store for free.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu and DCM Chowna Mein had released the book form of the dictionary at Vijaynagar (Changlang) on 7 December, 2018.

“In order to educate, promote and preserve our Lisu language, both me and my wife have toiled for many years. There are estimated one million and two hundred thousand Lisu speakers worldwide. And in our own country, there are some 5,000 Lisu speakers. In addition, there are many who want to learn and research our tribal languages,” said Jibiye Ngwazah in a release.

The authors expressed gratitude to those who provided advice and helped in funding the creation of the app. They thanked minister Kamlung Mossang in particular “for providing substantial financial help in the printing of the dictionary when it was in the book form.”