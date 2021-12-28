ATMA staffers seek salaries

ITANAGAR, 27 Dec: Stating that the staffers of the Agriculture Technology Management Agency (ATMA) have not been getting their salaries since August 2021, the Arunachal Pradesh ATMA Staff Association on Monday appealed to the chief minister and the finance minister to take immediate steps to address the misery of the ATMA staffers.

“Almost five months have passed and still there is no official communication regarding the remuneration of the staffers, who are working in far-flung areas of the state. The trend of irregularities of emolument is happening since many years, and the ATMA functionaries always get paid after a delay of eight or nine months, which is discouraging,” the association stated in a press release.