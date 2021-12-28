Land passbooks of those allotted govt plots not to be renewed: DC

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 27 Dec: Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) DC Talo Potom has announced that the land passbooks of those who have been allotted government plots will not be renewed.

Speaking to the press here on Monday, Potom said that, besides stopping the renewal of the passbooks, no fresh allotment will be given to people who have encroached on government land.

“People should stop encroaching on government land. The law is very clear that such people will have to face legal consequences,” the DC said.

He also made it clear that no allotment can be given to people whose encroachment cases are still pending in the courts. “First settle the case, and then get allotment if the court clears your case,” he said.

Potom further announced that a team deputed by the housing director will verify the encroachment on general pool quarters in the ICR, starting from 4 January, 2022 onwards.

The DC’s office will provide all logistic support to the team, he added.

Potom also expressed serious concern over the illegal construction of structures along the drains and riversides. “The blocking of drains, streams and rivers causes a natural disaster. Therefore, it is illegal to construct structures. Also, construction near highways by violating the RoW will not be tolerated. Soon we will launch a drive against such structures along NH 415,” the DC said.