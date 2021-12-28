Conf on interdisciplinary studies organized

ITANAGAR, 27 Dec: Twenty-three papers were presented during a two-day international conference on ‘Recent trends of interdisciplinary studies’, conducted in the blended mode by the Indian Institute of Studies and Services (IISS) and Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) here from 26-27 December.

Arunachal Pradesh presented the most number of papers (seven) during the conference. Out of the 13 interdisciplinary themes, the highest number of papers was presented on the topic ‘Gender(ing) roles: The queer, society and family’.

From Arunachal, Minbi Kaye (Assistant Professor, Binni Yanga Government Women’s College, Lekhi), Dr Doyir Ete (Assistant Professor, Rajiv Gandhi University, Rono Hills), Dr Doi Ete (assistant professor, Himalayan University, Itanagar) and research scholars from Rajiv Gandhi University Bikash Mepo, Jamu Meto, Apo Bagang and Ruth Michchi presented papers.

A memorandum of understanding was also signed between the IISS and DNGC during the conference.

DNGC Principal Dr MQ Khan in his address said that the conference was “the need of the hour to cut across various disciplines and for the growth of academics.”

He added that it was “historic” for DNGC to collaborate in an international seminar and sign an MoU with the IISS.

Among others, Sanya Khan of Aligarh Muslim University, Dr Itshar Ahmed (Jamia Millia Islamia University), Aswat Kord (republic of Iran), Zayd Hawamdeh (kingdom of Jordan), Alisha Tiwari (Jamia Millia Islamia University) and Madhu Singh (DCR University of Science & Technology) attended the conference.

Dr Khan headed the board of panellists comprising Yogesh Chaurasia (University of Delhi), Manisha Sajula (University of Delhi), Aparna Dixit (Jamia Millia Islamia University) and Nending Ommo (DNGC).