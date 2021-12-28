RGU asst prof passes away

RONO HILLS, 27 Dec: Rajiv Gandhi University’s (RGU) management department assistant professor Dr K Sotechand passed away at the Apollo Hospital in Guwahati (Assam) on 25 December.

He is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son.

Dr Sotechand was born on 17 January, 1979 in Sagoleband Bijoygovinda Akham Leikai in Manipur. He joined RGU in September 2008 as a lecturer (now re-designated as assistant professor) in the management department.

He was promoted as Assistant Professor Level 1 to 2 in 2014, and then promoted to Level 11 to 12 in 2019, and was working in the same position till his demise.

While in service, he earned a PhD degree from Manipur University in 2014.

In a condolence message, the RGU fraternity deeply mourned the sudden and premature demise of Dr Sotechand, and placed on record the valuable services rendered by him in the university’s management department.

“He was very hardworking, dedicated and sincere to his work and immensely contributed to the university. He has been very amiable and was loved by all members of the university community,” the RGU said in the message.

A condolence meeting was held at the university on Monday, during which RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha said that “the university will support the family in all possible manner in these grieved times.”

Commerce & Management Dean Prof RC Parida also spoke.

The members present observed two minutes of silence and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.