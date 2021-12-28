Taki attends ‘Agrovision’ summit in Nagpur

NAGPUR, 27 Dec: Arunachal Pradesh’ Agriculture & Horticulture Minister Tage Taki participated in ‘Agrovision – India’s premier agri summit’, which was held at the Reshimbagh ground here in Maharashtra from 24 to 27 December.

The summit was presided over by union Road Transport & Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, in the presence of union Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare Department Secretary Sanjay Agarwal, Maharashtra’s leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra’s former energy, new & renewable energy minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule and Agrovision advisory council chairman Dr CD Mayee, among others.

The objective of ‘Agrovision’ is to educate, encourage and empower the farming community and make them financially stable and progressive. Themed ‘Transforming agriculture through technology innovations’, the focus of the summit was to bring the latest technologies and products to the farmers.

Speaking on ‘Development of fisheries sector in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra’, Taki covered the length and breadth of the fisheries sector in the arid Vidarbha region, “its growth, opportunities, diversification of aquaculture and activities from typical carp culture, along with species diversification to usher in commercialization of aquaculture and ensure sustainable development with assured income to the farmers,” according to a release.

Stating that quality fish seeds and feeds are critical inputs that determine the production and productivity not only in Vidarbha but also across the country, Taki urged the Centre to support and handhold the fisheries sector.

He further stated that “augmentation of fishing communities and providing support in terms of various inputs, especially for the inland fish farmers, are of paramount importance.”

The minister also presented a brief on “the need to make a visible impact and to usher in real-time ‘Blue Revolution’ to bring about all-round development of the sector and for the welfare along with socioeconomic development of our farmers.”

He also provided “know-how on the fisheries sector in the Northeast states vis-à-vis the rest of the country,” the release said.

The summit was also attended by union AH, Dairying & Fisheries Minister Parsuttam Rupala and Karnataka’s Skill Development, Entrepreneurship & Livelihood Minister CN Ashwath Narayan.