KHONSA, 27 Dec: A large number of people, including senior citizens, youths and children benefitted from a free medical camp organized by the 36 Bn CRPF at Kaimai-Laptang village in Tirap district on Monday under its civic action programme.

The camp was inaugurated by Tirap SP Kardak Riba and 36 Bn Commandant Pawan Kumar Singh, in the presence of 36 Bn CRPF Deputy Commandant MS Yadav, 36 Bn CRPF SMO Subrata Mondal, DMO Dr Ajing Yanggi, Kaimai Laptang village chief B Lowang, GB Matdan Matey and panchayat members.

During the camp, the medical officers of the 36 Bn CRPF and the DMO spoke about the importance of healthy dietary habits, exercise, yoga and weight control for the senior citizens and schoolchildren, and highlighted the side-effects of junk food.

Medicines were provided free of cost to the patients. (DIPRO)