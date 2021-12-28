Training in oyster mushroom cultivation imparted

DEOMALI, 27 Dec: Twenty-five farmers are participating in a training of trainers skill training programme on oyster mushroom cultivation, organized by the Tirap KVK here on Monday.

KVK Head Dr Narendra Kumar informed the farmers that “cultivation of edible oyster mushroom variety is simple and economical in rural areas where the raw material and facilities required are easily available.”

“Marketing of fresh oyster mushroom does not pose any problem at present due to very low production,” he said, adding that commercial cultivation of oyster mushroom would be profitable.

“Among the cultivated mushrooms, Pleuratus has maximum number of commercially cultivated species suitable for round-the-year cultivation,” Dr Kumar said.

Plant protection scientist Pura Hano made a presentation on oyster mushroom cultivation technology.

Each farmer was given half a kg of oyster mushroom spawns to practice cultivating them at home. The programme also featured a demonstration on mushroom bed preparation and the spawning method.