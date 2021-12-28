ToT on SPICE model of devolution of powers to PRIs underway

ITANAGAR, 27 Dec: Thirty-seven officers and officials of the rural development & panchayati raj department are participating in a five-day state level training of trainers (ToT) programme on ‘PR system in Arunachal Pradesh through SPICE model’, being conducted by the State Institute of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj (SIRD&PR) here from Monday.

The programme is aimed at training master resource persons and other master trainers from Upper Subansiri, Kamle, Lower Subansiri and Kra Daadi districts.

Addressing the participants, SIRD&PR Director Habung Lampung said that “for achieving any target set by the government, the government servants need to change their mindset and keep updating themselves on latest guidelines, rules, etc.”

He asked the participants to fully understand the concept of the SPICE model, as training on the same has to be imparted at the district and block levels.

Course coordinator Tamar Baki, Panchayati Raj Assistant Director Tapang Kopak, and Assistant Director Mihin Lali also spoke.