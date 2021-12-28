MEDP on bakery underway

OYAN, 27 Dec: A NABARD-sponsored micro enterprise development programme (MEDP) on bakery began here in East Siang district on Monday.

The programme, being conducted by NGO Young Mission Adventure Club (YMAC), was launched by the NABARD’s District Development Manager (DDM) Nitya Mili.

Thirty SHG members of Oyan village will be trained, with the objective of providing livelihood and income generation opportunities to the trainees by way of placement, or by helping them set up their own units.

The NABARD DDM advised the trainees to equip themselves with the necessary skills, so that they can apply for bank credit for establishing their own units.

He requested the APRB branch manager to “facilitate credit to the desirable candidates applying for loan.”

Mili also advised the NGO to “follow up with the trainees for a period of at least six months, so that the objectives of the training – self-employment and income generation – are met.”

APRB Branch Manager Mita Deb guided the trainees regarding the documents and the checklist to be furnished by the SHG members to apply for bank loans.

YMAC chairman Yomjum Yongam asked the trainees to participate in the programme with dedication, “so that the NGO can facilitate and guide the trainees to avail bank loans after completion of the training programme.”

The Sille APRB branch manager, the ArSRLM BMM and villagers of Oyan attended the inaugural event.