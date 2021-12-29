MLA inaugurates GSS building

ITANAGAR, 28 Dec: A multistoried building constructed at the government secondary school (GSS) in Ganga village was inaugurated by Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso on Tuesday.

The building, constructed by the PWD Capital Division A with an estimated cost of Rs 1.4 crore under the SIDF, has been handed over to the school authority.

Speaking on the occasion, Kaso appealed to the teachers and the students to ensure proper upkeep of the newly constructed infrastructure.

“Whatever funds are being received in my third tenure are being utilized for the development of schools and hospital buildings in the capital. I do not receive funds like MLAs of the ruling party, but whatever is received is properly and judiciously utilized,” Kaso said.

He said that the number of government schools is high in the ICR, compared to other districts of the state, and the funds received from the government are insufficient to meet all the requirements of the schools of the capital region.

Further, Kaso said that he has never interfered in the activities of the panchayat and municipal bodies.

“The funds placed in panchayati raj are being utilized by the panchayat and rural development department, and the funds for the urban area are being utilized by the municipal corporation. I never interfere in their activities. My only aim is to see the capital develop and emerge as a modern city,” Kaso said.

Among others, DDSE ST Zara, Itanagar ZPM Taro Tagia, PRI and public leaders, the school’s principal and vice principal, and students were present at the inauguration of the building.

Responding to a memorandum submitted by the school authority, the MLA assured to take up the issues in the next financial year, based on the fund provision.