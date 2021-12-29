Engineers meet on ‘intrastate connectivity to state grid’

ITANAGAR, 28 Dec: Eighty-one engineers from the power department, the hydropower development department, the APEDA, the HPDCAP and Rupa (West Kameng)-based Devi Energy attended a workshop on ‘Intrastate connectivity to state grid’, organized by the Arunachal Pradesh State Load Despatch Centre (APSLDC) at the DK convention centre here on Tuesday.

The workshop was aimed at sensitizing the stakeholders in the state’s power sector to connecting new electrical system to the state grid as per various central and state regulations.

Addressing the workshop, power & hydropower department advisor Balo Raja stressed the need to follow all regulatory provisions and obey the instructions of the APSLDC in matters of grid system operation.

He encouraged the power department’s engineers to “work for the betterment of the future and leave a distinct footprint behind for the younger generations to follow.”

Citing the example set by retired power department chief engineer Anong Perme, Raja said, “With his vision and proactive works, Anong Perme has left a long list of footprints that the department still follows in its day-to-day running. Some of the examples are drafting of the Arunachal Pradesh Power Engineering Service Rules, 1994, the schedule of rates, the standard bid document, the shaping up of the AP state grid and, most importantly, among many others, the scheme to regulate casual and WC staffers, which

successfully controlled and managed unplanned growth and reduction of working labour force in the department.”

APSLDC Head Nangkong Perme was the resource person of the workshop, which was attended by, among others, Power (Transmission, Planning & Monitoring) CE Rokom Bado, Hydropower Development Department CEs Pura Tupe, J Kamdak and Along Ketan, APEDA Director Marki Loya, Hydro Power Development Corporation of Arunachal Pradesh CMD Toko Anuj, Arunachal Pradesh State Regulatory Coommision Secretary Hage Mima, Power Department SE (Planning) Rubu Tago and Power Department SE (Transmission) TK Tara.