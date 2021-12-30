CM assures AAPSU of tabling offspring issue in next assembly session

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 29 Dec: The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) said that Chief Minister Pema Khandu has assured to table the ‘Offspring Bill’ draft in the next state assembly session.

Likewise, the CM has also assured to resolve matters relating to immediate appointment of vice chancellor and staff in Arunachal University; the Chakma and Hajong issue and the interstate boundary dispute.

Addressing media persons at the press club here on Wednesday, AAPSU general secretary Tobom Dai said the union members had met with the CM to discuss the matters today. He said the response by the CM on the entire issues discussed in an hour long meeting was positive.

“The CM has assured to solve the offspring matter and accordingly table it in a form of Bill draft in the assembly after going through the meeting result of various stakeholders, CBOs and others, which was held on 15 September, 2018. Concerns and outcomes of the state level committee will also be looked into,” Dai said,

“The issue could have been resolved earlier, however it was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the former SJETA secretary,” he added.

He said that the limited intake capacity of students in the Rajiv Gandhi University, the lone central university, has been a serious problem for the students. Therefore, the union has asked the CM to appoint a regular VC and staff for the Arunachal University, Pasighat in East Siang district.

Accordingly, Dai said that the CM has also assured to appoint a VC, assistant professors and staff in steps by the next academic session.

“The functioning of the university will now be a blessing for those students who cannot afford private university or remain stagnant due to limited seats in the RGU,” he said.

On the matter of relocating the Chakmas and Hajongs from the state, Dai said the CM has said the Changlang deputy commissioner has been directed to continue the regular census of the tribe.

He yet again stressed that “the enumeration of Chakmas and Hajongs is not racial profiling as alleged by the Chakma Development Foundation of India (CDFI).

It is a regular administrative exercise to maintain the exact data of refugees living in Arunachal Pradesh to safeguards indigenous people.”

“Moreover, it was also informed by the CM that Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah and Minister of Law & Justice Kiren Rijiju are serious on the matter,” he said.

Dai also cited the earlier meeting the CMs of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam had with Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah at New Delhi to resolve the interstate boundary dispute, wherein both CMs were asked to hold a meeting to solve the matter.

“A meeting of both CMs will be held soon to resolve the matter. In the meantime, any dispute in the boundary will be resolved by the DC or higher-up officials,” he informed.