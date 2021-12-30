Mein meets CPSU CMDs for development of hydro projects

NEW DELHI, 29 Dec: In order to push for the execution and development of hydro power projects in the state, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein met CMDs of all four CPSUs (NHPC, SJVNL, THDC and NEEPCO) involved in the process to understand their plan and the way forward.

The Central and state governments have recently shortlisted some hydro power projects from the available sites to be developed by CPSUs. Once these projects are developed, Arunachal Pradesh shall be adding 32415 MW of ‘green power’ into the national grid.

Mein asked all CMDs to work with all earnestness so that time-bound implementation is ensured. He asked them to ensure the involvement of local people, wherever possible so that the benefits of development flow down to the common public of the state as well.

The CMDs also assured the deputy chief minister that all required steps in this regard shall be taken.

During the meet, all CPSUs informed that they would post their nodal officers in Arunachal Pradesh if they do not have any presence in the state yet. Mein also directed state officials to facilitate the CPSUs during this process and provide the required support.

After receiving the commitment from the CMDs, Mein met Union Minister of Power RK Singh and briefed him about the development in the power and hydro power sectors in the state.

Mein informed the Union minister that Arunachal Pradesh can contribute significantly to the prime minister’s commitment made at the Glasgow COP meeting by developing the hydropower sector.

He also intimated that the state is consciously working with CPSUs to harness this potential, and appreciated the action of the Government of India for taking the initiative to involve CPSUs in the development of hydropower projects in Arunachal Pradesh.

The issues of development of small and micro-hydro power projects in remote border areas, MNREs support for the development of small/ mini hydro projects, revamping required in distribution and transmission system of Arunachal Pradesh to reduce the AT & C losses and to provide reliable power to consumers were also discussed at length.

Mein requested for early release of the sanctioned amount due for the state in respect of RGGVY, DDUGJY, IPDS & SAUBHAGYA.

The issues of connecting local youth in this development process by creating job opportunities and business opportunities were also discussed.

The Union Power minister had been very receptive to all the issues raised and expressed full support from the Government of India. At the same time, Singh expressed his concern and stressed the need of reducing aggregate transmission and commercial losses in the power sector of the state.

In this regard, Mein assured to take all necessary steps in the state.

The Union minister directed his officials to be responsive so that “the remote state and its common public can be made prosperous,” and assured full support of the Government of India to develop the power and hydropower sectors of the state.

Advisor to the Government HK Paliwal, Commissioner Hydro Power Prashant Lokhande and CE (Monitoring) RK Joshi also accompanied the deputy chief minister during these meetings. (DCM’s PR Cell)